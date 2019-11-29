MTV Splitsvilla X2: Piyush Sharma receives LOVE BITES; Arshiya Arshi blushes

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is gaining immense popularity among the viewers.



The show is nearing the finale.



Weeks before the semi-finals, the makers introduced Arshiya Arshi as the new wild-card entry (she was earlier evicted from the show).



Arshiya’s comeback has changed the dynamics of the game, as Piyush now plays the game with Arshiya, discontinuing his alliance with Aahna Sharma.



Since two weeks, the show has been revolving around this trio and their changed relationship.



In the upcoming episodes, the Splitsvillans along with Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh will pull Piyush’s leg as they spot hickeys on his neck.



Bhavya and Aahna will openly say that Piyush has love bite marks on his neck.



Piyush and Arshiya will be seen blushing and shying away from the situation.



Have a look at the video.

