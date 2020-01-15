MTV Splitsvilla X2: Priyamvada- Shrey and Ashish-Miesha’s KISS ahead of grand finale

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher than the previous seasons we have seen!

The show has got the finalists in Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer and Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal. It has been a roller coaster ride for both the couples as they went through many tasks proving their worth and abilities.

The last few days were quite hectic and filled with stress and hence the makers gave an opportunity to the finalists to spend the last few moments of love together before they lock horns with each other in the grand finale task.

The love birds Priyamvada and Shrey shared precious moments with each other before the last task. The duo spoke their hearts out and expressed that they’re lucky to have each other. Priyamvada also kissed Shrey. While Ashish and Miesha too discussed being lucly for each other as they were never in the danger zone. Miesha, too kissed Ashish.

