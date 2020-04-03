MTV Splitsvilla X2: When Miesha Iyer and Alfez Khaishgi FAILED to prank Priyamvada Kant

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and

of course romance. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The highlight of the season was that almost all the contestants stood out with their impressive personalities.

Alfez Khaishagi recently shared a fun video from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X2 in Jaipur. In the video, Alfez and a few others tried to prank Priyamvada but it looks like they failed miserably. In the video, Alfez tries to engage Priyamvada in a conversation while Miesha Iyer walks on all fours with her hair down to scare her. But instead of Pri, Alfez got scared and ran out of the frame, leaving everyone in splits while Priyamvada was trying to understand what just happened.

Have a look at the video:

Looks like the gang had a lot of fun while filming the show.

