MTV Splitsvilla X3: After Kevin Almasifar, Kritika Yadav becomes the second CONFIRMED CONTESTANT

Recently, we reported about Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar being roped in for MTV Splitsvilla X3.

Now, the latest update is that the official handle of the channel has released yet another name of the contestant who will be a part of the show.

Kritika Yadav, a model by profession has been roped in to be a part of the thirteenth season of the show.

Have a look at her profile:

It will be interesting to see if Kevin and Kritika will get along well in the show or not.

Well after an extremely popular season twelve, the makers of Splitsvilla are not leaving any stones unturned to make sure that the expectations of the audience are met from the thirteenth season as well.

