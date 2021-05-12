MTV Splitsvilla X3: Azma Fallah DEBUNKS Nikita Bhamidipati’s CLAIM that Nikhil Malik got an advantage because of Salman Zaidi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous episode was quite fiery. One of the incidents in the last episode stirred controversy and a lot has been said about the same incident. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Girls of the Villa go AGAINST Bhoomika Vasishth and Azma Fallah)

In the previous episode, Nikita stated that Nikhil Malik did not deserve to be in the Golden Villa. She mentioned that Nikhil got the golden arrows in the introductory episode only because he was fully covered and the female contestants thought that he is Salman Zaidi and it would be safe for them to perform with Salman who’s great with tasks.

Palak Yadav, Azma Fallah and Riya Kishanchandani gave golden arrows to Nikhil. Now, Azma has opened up about the incident and revealed why she gave the golden arrow to Nikhil. In a post on social media, Azma stated that after having a close look at Nikhil, she was sure that he isn’t Salman Zaidi. She gave a golden arrow to Nikhil because she liked his bio and outfit. She stated that there’s a huge difference between Salman and Nikhil and even though Nikhil was covered, one can easily make out that he isn’t Salman because of his physique and height.

Azma mentioned that Nikita herself said after looking at all the guys that Salman has ditched and is not amongst the boys present during the introductory episode. Azma believes that Nikita couldn’t digest her loss and that’s the reason why she brought up this story. Azma questioned Nikita as to why she didn't speak up when Nikhil and Pallak entered the golden villa.

Have a look at the posts:

