MTV Splitsvilla X3: CAT FIGHT between Avantika Sharma and Pallak Yadav because of Nikhil Malik

TellyChakkar is back with an update from MTV Splitsvilla X3.

In the previous episode, the contestants headed towards the task location. The ‘Painter Panchis’ task turned out to be quite interesting. Many controversies erupted amidst the task. Bhoomika mistakenly fell on Shivam and hurt him, while Riya and Nikita bumped into each other. Amidst the task, Riya got aggressive, and in her passion to win the task, she unintentionally hurt the boys. She later apologized to them as well.

It was an interesting task, and Aditi Rajput and Nikita Bhamidipati won it.

In the upcoming episode, a lot of controversies and fights will break out between the contestants.

Female contestants Pallak Yadav and Avantika Sharma lock horns and get into a fight.

Avantika accuses Pallak of interfering between her and Nikhil Malik. Pallak loses her cool and says that Avantika is no one to speak in between, as she and Nikhil share a connection while her bond with him is only for the game.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dasse Toh Fasse’ task takes place, and the girls get pampered.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

