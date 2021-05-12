MTV Splitsvilla X3: Devashish Chandiramani and Janvi Sikaria to get ELIMINATED?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous task ‘Dasse toh Fasse’ was won by Nikhil Malik- Avantika Sharma and Jay Dudhane- Aditi Rajput.

While Nikhil and Avantika will continue to stay in the Golden Villa, Jay and Aditi might claim Vyomesh Koul and Arushi Chib’s space in the Golden Villa as Vyomesh-Arushi lost the task to Jay-Aditi.

Well, according to the promo of the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla season 13, it can be assumed that Jay and Aditi will have an advantage in terms of dumping one of the contestants.

According to the buzz on social media, and our calculations, contestants like Janvi Sikaria and Devashish Chandiramani stand a chance to get eliminated from the show.

Janvi had a major fallout with Jay. She disappointed Jay by being unfair with her choice on helping his friend Vyomesh in a task against him.

Looks like Jay and Aditi are set to take revenge from Janvi in the upcoming episode.

Since Devashish couldn’t get a chance to perform in the show, he might also bid an adieu to the show.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

