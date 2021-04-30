MTV Splitsvilla X3: Did Sapna Malik INSTIGATE a fight between Bhoomika Vasishth and Nikita Bhamidipati?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

In the previous dome session, the thirteenth season of the show got its first ideal match. Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian were declared as the first ideal match.

Well, the upcoming episode of the show looks quite interesting and fiery. There will be many fights along with arguments and tasks in the upcoming episodes.

Recently, we reported that contestants Nikita Bhamidipati and Bhoomika Vasishth get into a nasty fight. They can be spotted being physical as well with Bhoomika almost hitting Nikita while Nikita also tries to hit her. The other contestants of the show intervened and separated Nikita and Bhoomika.

Now, according to a new clip released by the official handle of MTV, the reason for Bhoomika and Nikita’s fallout can be gauged. In the video, Sapna Malik is seen having a conversation with Nikita and Samruddhi wherein she discloses what has been told to her. The conversation led to Nikita losing her cool.

Have a look at the video:

