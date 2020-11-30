MTV Splitsvilla X3: Do you want to see Roadies Revolution fame Akash Verma and Sapna Malik in the show?

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies Revolution has been quite entertaining. The show is marching towards its last leg and soon another popular reality show by MTV titled Splitsvilla will replace it with its thirteenth season.

Splitsvilla X2 had a fabulous run and the show was won by Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal. (Read here: Will MTV Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar and Arushi Chawla take up Splitsvilla X3? The actress answers )

Well, every year, for Splitsvilla, the makers consider a few faces from the Roadies seasons.

Considering the friendship shared between Sapna Malik and Akash Verma, it can be speculated that the duo would be apt for the show.

Akash and Sapna were quite close and thick friends. It was because of her friendship with Akash that Sapna got eliminated in the first few weeks.

Sapna and Akash share a great bond of friendship which was even considered as more than just friendship by others. The duo set up for a crackling combination as Sapna is happy-go-lucky, funny, and talkative while Akash is a man of few words apart from being rough and tough.

Do you wish to see Akash and Sapna in MTV Splitsvilla X3?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Rannvijay Singha INDIRECTLY offers MTV Splitsvilla X3 to Roadies Revolution contestants Kevin Almasifar and Arushi Chawla )