MTV Splitsvilla X3: MUST READ! Trevon Dias and Samarthya Gupta feel bad for Gary Lu, say he deserved to be in the game

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, Samartha was dumped by ideal match Jay and Aditi and got eliminated from the show. Sapna and Dhruv became the third ideal match.

We had seen how Gary’s eviction had shocked everyone as no one expected him to go.

In an unseen video, one can see Trevon and Samarathya talking about Gary’s eviction where they have said that Gary deserved to be in the show and it was Avantika’s wrong move that got him dumped.

Trevon tells Samarthya that if Avantika and Gary hadn’t gone against the plan, things would have been different as because of that, Arushi and Trevon were also in a mess. After winning the challenge also, they went into the dumping zone.

Trevon is worried as they had lost one member of the “Let's Do it Gang,” and with Samarthya getting eliminated, the gang is losing its strength.

It will be interesting to see how the “Let Do It Gang” survives in the show as many people are getting eliminated from their gang in the back-to-back eliminations.

What do you think? Which gang is stronger in the game: “The Let's Do It Gang” or the “Boombang Gang”?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

