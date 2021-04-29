MTV Splitsvilla X3: Nikita Bhamidipati and Bhoomika Vasishth’s NASTY CATFIGHT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about MTV Splitsvilla X3. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Nikita Bhamidipati BREAKS DOWN for being tagged as not too ‘strong’)

In the previous dome session, the thirteenth season of the show got it’s first ideal match. Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian were declared as the first ideal match.

Kevin and Kat dumped Jay-Aditi, but Nikhil cracked that Kevin-Kat would’ve voted against Jay-Aditi, and he saved the duo. Nikhil, Shivam, Jay, Pallak, Riya, and Aditi rejoiced, while the power of the ideal match couple Kevin and Kat went in vain.

Well, the upcoming episode of the show look quite interesting and fiery. There will be many fights along with arguments and tasks in the upcoming episodes.

Contestants Nikita Bhamidipati and Bhoomika Vasishth get into a nasty fight. They can be spotted being physical as well with Bhoomika almost hitting Nikita while Nikita also tries to hit her. The other contestants of the show intervened and separated Nikita and Bhoomika.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

