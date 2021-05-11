MTV Splitsvilla X3: Nikita Bhamidipati receive HATRED after she TARGETTED Nikhil Malik dragging Salman Zaidi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous episode was quite interesting with one of the very entertaining tasks called ‘Dassi Toh Fassi’. The boys were asked to get disses from the girls.

Jay, Vyomesh, Nikhil and Samarthya performed the task and tried their level best to impress the girls and get the disses. However, Nikita played smart and made Nikhil wash her shoes but in return did not give any diss to him. Nikhil and Pallak were mighty upset with this.

Later, Nikita asked Nikhil to make her sit on his shoulder and roam in the entire Villa. Nikhil adhered and thought that she would give her a diss but to his surprise, Nikita denied.

Later, Nikita justified herself by saying that she wanted to waste her competitors’ time so that he doesn’t get the lead.

Also, Nikita went on to say that Nikhil wasn’t deserving to be in the Golden Villa. She stated that Nikhil got the golden arrows in the introductory episode only because he was fully covered and the female contestants thought that he is Salman Zaidi.

Well, Nikita’s actions and her words sort of went against her and she started receiving hate comments on her social media account. Fed up with the hatred, Nikita posted a long clarification note putting forth her side of the story.

