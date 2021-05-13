MTV Splitsvilla X3: Rift between Vyomesh Koul and Bhoomika Vasishth

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an update from MTV Splitsvilla X3.

The previous episode was quite interesting with one of the very entertaining tasks called 'Dassi Toh Fassi'.

‘Painter Panchis’ winners Nikita Bhamidipati- Samarthya Gupta and Aditi Rajput- Jay Dudhane challenged Nikhil Malik- Avantika Sharma and Vyomesh Koul-Aarushi Chib respectively.

Nikhil- Avantika and Jay-Aditi won the task.

However, in the first stage Samarthya and Vyomesh maintained the lead, wherein they were supposed to earn love bites (snake disses) from the female contestants. Vyomesh thought Bhoomika will give him the love bites. Bhoomika made Vyomesh and Nikhil do a dance. Nikhil aced the task and hence Bhoomika gave the love bites to him leaving Vyomesh quite disappointed.

Bhoomika tries to make it clear to him that according to the task, Nikhil performed better and hence she gave the love bites to him, but still Vyomesh felt offended.

In the upcoming dome session, Bhoomika’s arch rival Nikita Bhamidipati speaks about Vyomesh and Bhoomika. She clearly asks Vyomesh if he still have Bhoomika’s back and Vyomesh responds with a ‘no’.

MTV Splitsvilla X3: Finally! Vyomesh Koul and Aarushi Chib become a COUPLE