MTV Splitsvilla X3: Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane and Nikhil Malik get HURT during a task

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about MTV Splitsvilla X3. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Sapna Malik gets into a CAT FIGHT)

In the previous dome session, the thirteenth season of the show got its first ideal match. Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian were declared as the first ideal match.

Kevin and Kat dumped Jay-Aditi, but Nikhil cracked that Kevin-Kat would’ve voted against Jay-Aditi, and he saved the duo. Nikhil, Shivam, Jay, Pallak, Riya, and Aditi rejoiced, while the power of the ideal match couple Kevin and Kat went in vain.

In the upcoming episode, silver connection task will take place. The task is named ‘Painter Panchis’ wherein the girls would turn into love birds and will paint the boys’ bare body. The winner would get saved from dumping. The girls get quite aggressive while performing the task not realising that the boys might get hurt.

In the promo, Nikhil Malik, Jay Dudhane and Shivam Sharma is seen complaining about the girls turning extremely aggressive.

Have a look at the promo:

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

Whom are you rooting for in this season of Splitsvilla?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Meet the THIRD WHEEL in Sapna and Dhruv Malik’s LOVE STORY)