MTV SPLITSVILLA X3: Shocking! Ideal match Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput’s smart move gets Samarthya Gupta eliminated from the show

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants played the new task of Dum charades and had super fun. Team Aditi won the task and thus, Aditi, Nikita, Arushi, and Samartha are the winners of the task and now they would do the golden opportunity task to get saved from the eliminations.

In the upcoming episode, Trevon – Arushi, Dhruv – Sapna, Nikita – Samarthya and Shivam – Pallak will be performing the golden opportunity task.

Dhruv - Sapna and Pallak and Shivam wins the golden opportunity task and will be going in front of the Oracle.

During the dome session, the splitsvilla contestants vote of Sapna – Dhruv and thus they go in the front of the oracle and become the third ideal match.

Now they do have the dumping power, but that’s only there if they guess the name that the Ideal match Jay and Aditi as written, if they get it right then whose name they have written would get dumped.

Jay and Aditi had written Samarthya’s name and Sapna – Dhruv had written Bhoomika’s name.

Sapna and Dhruv didn’t guess the name right and therefore lost the power of dumping and thus Samarthya got dumped.

Jay says that he knew that Sapna and Dhruv knew that when it comes to eliminations, he would save Trevon and had told Samarthya that he cannot promise anything, Sapna and Dhruv thought that since Jay made it clear and they knew about it, he wouldn’t write the name, as their guess would come right, that’s what Jay knew about Sapna and Dhruv and thus wrote Samarthya’s name.

Thus, the journey of Samarthya comes to an end, and he bids adieu to the show.

The biggest strength of Booombang team is that they play with their mind and plan things whereas The let's Do it Gang fails to get power or if they do its always someone from their team.

Well, with the elimination of Samarthya, Nikki’s connection breaks now it will be interesting to see how will Nikki play the game ahead.

