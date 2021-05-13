MTV Splitsvilla X3: Vyomesh Koul and Aarushi Chib to be sent to SILVER VILLA?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We've been on the forefront in reporting updates about popular youth-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X3.

The winners of ‘Painter Panchis’ task Nikita Bhamidipati and Aditi Rajput got the opportunity to perform the ‘Golden opportunity’ task wherein the winner can change sides and enter the Golden Villa.

Nikita and Aditi along with their connections Samarthya and Jay respectively were asked to challenge one couple each from the Silver Villa. Jay and Aditi challenged Vyomesh Koul and Arushi Chib, while Nikita and Samarthya challenged Nikhil Malik and Avantika Sharma.

At the end of the task, Nikhil Malik- Avantika Sharma and Jay Dudhane- Aditi Rajput won the task.

Nikhil and Avantika will continue to stay in the Golden Villa.

However, Golden Villa couple Vyomesh Koul- Aarushi Chib who lost the task to Jay and Aditi will have to face the repercussions and as per the consequences of losing the game, Vyomesh and Aarushi might get demoted to Silver Villa.

Also, buzz is that Avantika Sharma might return to the Silver Villa.

How will that happen, only time will tell.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

