MTV Splitsvilla X3: Vyomesh Koul EXPOSED, is this the end of his friendship with Kevin?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kevin and Kat dumped Dev and Janvi, thus breaking Gary's heart, we also saw how Kevin's team won the task and now they have the power of dumping and saving someone.

Now in the upcoming episode, at the beginning of the dome session Ranvijay will tell the contestants to begin to dance as he lightens ups the mood for the contestants before the dome session begins.

Post the fun session, Palak will expose Vyomesh in front of Kevin, where she says that behind Kevin’s back, Vyomesh had said that if there was someone bigger than Kevin then he wouldn’t be flying so high, and wouldn’t be this confident and that Kevin shouldn’t trust him.

On the other hand, Nikhil tells Kevin that Vyomesh is using him to reach the finale and he should be careful about him.

Aditi is seen crying about being upset about something, and the reason is still unknown.

Well, seems like Vyomesh’s game has been exposed and now it will be interesting to see how Kevin would react to this.

Will this be the end of their friendship?

What do you think, do let us know in the comments below.

