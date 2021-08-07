MTV Splitsvilla X3: What! Shivam Sharma and Nikita at loggerheads, get into a heated argument; Team Boombang wins the task

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, Samartha was dumped by the ideal match Jay and Aditi and got eliminated from the show. Sapna and Dhruv became the third ideal match.

In the upcoming episode, they will do a new task where the contestants have to put fish water on each other and say something about them.

During the task, as usual Nikita and Shivam will get into a heated argument, where she will tell him when she sees him, there is only a smell like of fish water.

She says that seeing his face, she feels like throwing up, and he is the worst and dirtiest player in the game.

On the other hand, it seems that the Boombang gang has won the task, and they would be safe, thus putting Nikita, Trevon, and Arushi in the dumping zone.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! MTV Splitsvilla X3: I was closest to Kevin and loyal to him; he had the power of dumping because of Gary but kicked us out; it took me by shock: Avantika Sharma )

This is not good news for the “Let’s Do It Gang” as they might just lose another member.

The next dome session will be quite interesting as many twists and turns are expected to happen.

They are chances of Pallak and Nikil patching up and coming back as a couple, and Shivam might join Bhoomika as her connection.

Who do you think will get dumped in the next dome session? Let us know in the comments below.

For more updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X3: OH NO! Sapna Malik makes fun of Kevin Almasifar )