MTV SPLITSVILLA X3: WOW! Samarthya Gupta re-enters the show as a wild card?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, Samarthya was dumped by the ideal match Jay and Aditi and got eliminated from the show. Sapna and Dhruv became the third ideal match.

Samarthya's elimination was a shocker for the entire villa, where Sunny also said that maybe Nikita put him in danger by making the “Boombang” team upset.

But as per sources, Samarthya may return to the villa as a wild card, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he has entered the wild villa. Nikita has been left all alone, and she doesn’t know who to connect with and who to perform with. She has become completely blank.

Kevin and Kat are also upset as only people from the “Let's Do It” gang are getting dumped, and the strength of their team is becoming less, which is a worry for Kevin.

Well, Samarthya was the only contestant who got along with both the groups and was someone who didn’t get into any fights and used to speak to everyone with respect.

It will be interesting to see the change in dynamics with his return to the villa.

