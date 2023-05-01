MTV Splitsvilla X4: Sakshi Shrivas breaks ties with Tara and chooses Justin says “ I want to build something with him”

In the upcoming episode Sakshi would be seen solving the problems with Tara and would make it clear to him that their relationship is over and that she wants to build something with Justin.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 20:42
MUMBAI : MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It’s a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame.

This season, the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show. He has been replaced by Arjun Bijlani this season, who will be hosting the show with Sunny Leone. The new season has begun and has gotten a positive response from the audiences.

Sakshi Shrivas is one of the contestants on the show. She has become a pair with Justin on the show, although the Oracle had rejected them as an ‘Ideal Match’.

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi would take a call as Tara would make her understand that she shouldn’t break up with him as they were for 1 year together and with Justin is been only fifteen days and they had a misunderstanding that needs to be cleared and he can’t let go of the relationship.

But Sakshi is very clear in her mind and she tells Tara that she is moved on from him and that their break up is done and that she wants to build something with Justin she doesn’t want to hurt him, but Tara seems to be madly in love with Sakshi and wants her back in his life.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the love story of Sakshi – Justin, and Tara moves on from here.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

