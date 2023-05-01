MTV Splitsvilla X4: Sakshi Srivastav breaks ties with Tara and chooses Justin, says “I want to build something with him”

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi will be seen solving her problems with Tara, and will make it clear to him that their relationship is over, and that she wants to build something with Justin.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 20:42
MTV Splitsvilla X4: Sakshi Shrivas breaks ties with Tara and chooses Justin says “ I want to build something with him”

MUMBAI : MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television. The audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It’s a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame.

This season, the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show. He has been replaced by Arjun Bijlani this season, who will be hosting the show with Sunny Leone. The new season has begun and has gotten a positive response from the audiences.

Sakshi Srivastav is one of the contestants on the show. She has become a pair with Justin on the show, although the Oracle had rejected them as an ‘Ideal Match’.

ALSO READ :MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Wow! Have a look at the new promo of the new season featuring Arjun Bijlani as the new host along with Sunny Leone

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi would take a call as Tara would make her understand that she shouldn’t break up with him as they were for 1 year together and with Justin is been only fifteen days and they had a misunderstanding that needs to be cleared and he can’t let go of the relationship.

But Sakshi is very clear in her mind and she tells Tara that she is moved on from him and that their break up is done and that she wants to build something with Justin she doesn’t want to hurt him, but Tara seems to be madly in love with Sakshi and wants her back in his life.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the love story of Sakshi – Justin, and Tara moves on from here.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Wow! Have a look at the new promo of the new season featuring Arjun Bijlani as the new host along with Sunny Leone

MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 Justin D'Cruz Sakshi Shrivastav Joshua Chhabra Kashish Ratnani Dhruvin Busa Pema Leilani Reality show Sunny Leone Arjun Bijlani Voot MTV Indian TellyChakkar Kashish Thakur Uorfi Javed Tara Justin
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 20:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Chic! Niti Taylor rocks these stunning sweaters this winter, check it out
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor is an actress known for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Shivani...
Chic! Aakanksha Singh looks really glamorous in these pictures, take a look
MUMBAI :Aakanksha Singh is an actress who primarily works in Telugu and Hindi films and television. She started her...
Elegant! Shreya Dhanwanthary looks extremely beautiful in these stunning sarees, take a look
MUMBAI :Shreya Dhanwanthary is an actress and model associated with Hindi and Telugu language films and web series. She...
Sexy! Parul Gulati raises temperatures slaying in these sexy tops
MUMBAI :Parul Gulati is an actress who has appeared in several Punjabi films. Gulati appeared in the TV series P.O.W.-...
Stunning! Check out these sexy chain outfits slayed by Diana Penty
MUMBAI :Diana Penty is an actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. She began her modelling career in 2005 when...
Recent Stories
Phir Dhan Te Nan from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey fails to impress the netizens; they say, “Thank you for ruining anoth
Phir Dhan Te Nan from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey fails to impress the netizens; they say, “Thank you for ruining another classic song”

Latest Video

Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about doing a daily soap for the first time; says, “I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi an
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about doing a daily soap for the first time; says, “I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi and I am very happy about it”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chhatriwal
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chhatriwali
This is Parineetii fame Anchal Sahu’s take on Aman Gandhi’s entry in her life, find out
This is Parineetii fame Anchal Sahu’s take on Aman Gandhi’s entry in her life, find out
No one can escape Pani Puri and Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is no exception, see for yourself
No one can escape Pani Puri and Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is no exception, see for yourself
Anupama actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here
Anupamaa actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here
Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out
Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out