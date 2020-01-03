MTV Super Model Of The Year’s contestant Renee Kujur is Rihanna’s REPLICA!

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel Of The Year which premiered on 22 December features several models battling it out for the ultimate title of Supermodel. The show provides them with the opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

Leading the panel is the ultimate fashionista Malaika Arora along with the effortlessly good looking Milind Soman and leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta who debuts as a judge for the first time on Indian Television. With a ramp repertoire that includes the world’s biggest brands, India’s first female supermodel Ujjwala Raut is mentoring the contestants for the first time along with fashion icon Anusha Dandekar joining in as the anchor.

The show opens the floor to 10 aspiring supermodels across India who will battle it out for the coveted title in a never seen before modelling Bootcamp.

We must say the competition has got a notch higher as all the 10 models are absolute stunner.

One of the model contestants Renee Kujur is already making headlines. Well, the reason is her resemblance with International singer Rihanna. Renne is known as Rihanna of India.

Take a look at these pictures of Renne which will make you rub your eyes and wonder if it’s her or Rihanna!