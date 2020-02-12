MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Contestants to perform a task on busy streets

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind shows in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now soon the real life projects with real clients will began.

In the boot- camp training segment, three contestants namely Anvita Dixit, Sakshi Shivdasani and Anushka Sharma got eliminated and the show got its to 7 contestants.

In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be sent to a crowded street wherein they will have to advertise for a certain head-phone brand. The contestants will have to be care-free and enjoy the music while they go all out and dance to gain attention from the trespassers.

MTV India’s official Instagram handle shared a glimpse of the upcoming challenge in the show.

Have a look at the video:

The Top 7 contestants who fighting for the title are Eashita Bajwa, Drisha More, Yukti Thareja, Anjali Schmuk, Renee Kujur, Manila Pradhan and Priya Singh

Whom are you supporting in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.