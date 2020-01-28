MTV Supermodel of the Year: Malaika Arora and Milind Soman reminisce about their modelling days!

MUMBAI: When glamour, drama, fights and controversies are not enough, some interesting revelations and confessions are needed to add up to the spice! This week’s episode on MTV Supermodel of the Year, viewers will witness some interesting revelations coming from the judges panel. All this and so much more, this Sunday!

Supermodel and Bootcamp expert Ujjwala Raut introduces the task for this week- Accidental Runway to the models, where the models have to flaunt their walk on the ramp. Seems easy enough for the models? Not with a twist! The supermodel will be wearing special outfits designed by Kunal Kapoor along with the props such as – Headgear, Boombox, Arm sling, while few models will have to go blindfold while performing the task.



One of the contestants, Anjali encounters a wardrobe malfunction. Undeterred by the incident, she continued to complete the ramp walk effortlessly without a single strain in her expression. Malaika applauded her confidence an revealed that she had a similar experience during her first show and how she handled it with great charm. Interestingly, Milind Soman also takes everyone back to his modelling days and reveals how he used to wear his girlfriend’s skirt and flaunt it with confidence.

midst this, Malaika announces mass elimination from next week