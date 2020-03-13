MTV Supermodel of The Year: Malaika Arora BLASTS at Manila Pradhan

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind show which hunts for the face which has the oomph, grace and an ex-factor to carry the title of a 'Supermodel'

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun.

Anjali Schmuk, Renee Kujur, Eashita Bajwa and Yukti Thareja got eliminated from the show.

Now, the show is left with the top 3 contestants namely Manila Pradhan, Priya Singh and Drisha More.

In the finale task, the contestants will have to pose along with the three judges in car and imagine that they’ve won the show. It will be a photoshoot and the top scorer of this task will win the show.

During the task, Malaika Arora lost her calm on Manila. Malaika looked evidently furious and called Manila’s choice of placing herself ‘silly’. She also said that Manila should have some common sense.

Will this affect Manila’s performance? Will she be able to perform her best? Only time will tell.

