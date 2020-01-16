MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora DISAPPOINTED with Renee Kujur

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel of the year has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

In the previous episode, model Eashita Bajwa scored the highest marks and won the badge that will take her a step closer to win the show.

One of the contestants on the show Renee Kujur comes from a lot of experience and judges have a lot of expectations from her. However, she was not able to perform well in the first audition task and thus was rejected. In the second audition task wherein, the contestants will have to do an underwater ramp walk, Renee seem to have not performed well and thus one of the judges Malaika Arora expressed her disappointment. In her defence, Renne said that she takes time to learn and can not be as spontaneous as other contestants are.

MTV Supermodel Of The Year is judged by Malaika Arrora Khan, Masaba Gupta and Milind Suman while supermodel Ujjwala Raut is seen mentoring the contestants to become the best in the field.

