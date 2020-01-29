MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Masaba Gupta and Malaika Arora give EXTREMELY OPPOSITE judgements

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind show wherein the judges and the makers are searching one supermodel who stands out from the rest. The journey of the same has begun and has been quite interesting with two audition and shortlist tasks which were quite interesting and were full of excitement.

In the third audition task, the contestants will have to walk with several props and few will be blindfolded. In a video released by the official handle of MTV India, Malaika Arora and Masaba Guta who were the judges of the show, will have extremely different opinions on a articular contestant. While Masaba will find the performance “fab”, Malla would find it “flat”.

Later, it will also be revealed that the boot-camp will soon end and the eliminations would begin from the next week.

Have a look at the video:

Whom are you supporting in MTV Supermodel Of The Year?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.