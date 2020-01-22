MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta ask Renee Kujur to buckle-up

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel Of The Year which premiered last month features several models battling it out for the ultimate title of Supermodel. The show provides them with the opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

Leading the panel is the ultimate fashionista Malaika Arora along with the effortlessly good looking Milind Soman and leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta who debuts as a judge for the first time on Indian Television. With a ramp repertoire that includes the world’s biggest brands, India’s first female supermodel Ujjwala Raut is mentoring the contestants for the first time along with fashion icon Anusha Dandekar joining in as the anchor.

In the second audition task which was an underwater ramp walk, one of the models Renee Kujur who is one of the most experienced models, did not perform well. Even in the previous task, she failed.

Judges Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Suman were extremely disappointed with Renee. While they expressed their displeasure, Renee didn’t take the criticism sportingly. She was seen rolling her eyes and giving attitude to the comments that were passed by the judges.

Milind and Masaba had a conversation with Renee. Milind motivated Renee and tells her that out of thousands of girls they chose her so she needs to stand up though their expectation while Masaba ask her to buckle up and not to give up so easily.

Will Renee take Milind and Masaba’s advice positively and give a smashing comeback?