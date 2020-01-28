MTV Supermodel Of The Year: OMG! Anjali Schmuk goes through a WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

In the previous shortlist task, Drisha More won the maximum scores and got the Lovon supermodel badge.

In the upcoming audition task, while a few contestants will have to walk with several props, others will walk blind-folded. In a turn of events, a contestant Anjali Schmuk will face a wardrobe malfunction.

Yes, you heard it right.

However, she will not change her expression or let the anxiety come over her face. She continued to perform and gave an excellent performance which was later applauded by the judges.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of MTV Supermodel Of The Year?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.