MTV Supermodel of The Year: Top 5 contestants to make a music video

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind shows in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun.

Renee Kujur and Anjali Schmuk got eliminated from the show in the survival battle paving way for the top 5 contestants of the show.

Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Priya Singh, Eashita Bajwa and Drisha More are the top 5 contestants.

Well, the upcoming task for the contestants will be quite interesting and entertaining. The client for the upcoming episode will be none other than MTV, wherein the contestants will have to make a music video for the channel keeping in mind its core values and ideas.

Have a look at the video:

Whom do you think should win the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.