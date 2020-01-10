MTV Supermodel of the year: Ujjwala Raut SUPPORTS Yukti Thareja

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel of the year has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.



Yukti Thareja, 19 year old model was the 10th choice of the judges for the show. Malaika Arrora did not like her first ramp walk and told her that amongst everyone, her walk was the least appealing. Anusha Dadekar said that she looks like a daily soap heroine. Yukti took all the comments sportingly and performed brilliantly in the first audition task wherein she also got shortlisted.



In the upcoming task wherein the models have to pose in a moving truck, mentor Ujjwala Raut will motivate Yukti saying that she likes her features. She will also remind Yukti that she is supporting her and is fighting for her.

Have a look at the video:

Will Yukti be able to live up to Ujjwala’s expectations? Only time will tell.



