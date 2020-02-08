MTV Supermodel of The Year: Yukti Thareja and Drisha More REVEALS being SEXULLY HARRASSED

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel Of The Year is one of a kind show. The show is successfully winning hearts of the audience in the journey to find one Supermodel among ten extremely dedicated and passionate models.

The show started off with a four weeks long boot-camp which will soon end and the show will get its top 7 contestants as three bottom scorer contestants will be eliminated.

In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will come out in the open with their journeys and the hardships that they’ve faced in their lives and how they overcame them.

Yukti Thareja and Drisha More will reveal details about how they faced sexual harassment by their close relatives.

Drisha was molested by a cousin whereas Yukti stated that she paid a price for being pretty as she was subjected to sexual harassment by a close one.

Have a look at the videos:

Both Yukti and Drisha is having an amazing journey in the show.

