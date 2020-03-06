News

MTV Supermodel of Year: THIS is what SHOCKED Malaika Arora!

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind show which is on in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun. Renee Kujur, Anjali Schmuk and Eashita Bajwa got eliminated from the show in the real-life projects.

Now, the show is left with the top 4 contestants namely Priya Singh,https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja and Drisha More. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will have to do a ramp walk making their hair standout. Drisha More who’s one of the most talked about contestants of the show did something because of which judges Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta’s jaw dropped in shock.

Drisha’s dreadlocks were always a point of discussion and the gorgeous model got rid of the same and shocked the judges.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on Drisha’s new look? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

