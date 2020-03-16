Much-Awaited! Take a look at handsome hunks like Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan and many other from TV who are yet to participate in reality shows

Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan from Imlie, Abhimanyu Birla aka Harshad Chopda from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other television shows have ruled audience’s hearts with their stellar performances

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 20:15
Much-Awaited! Take a look at handsome hunks like Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan and many other from TV who are yet to participate

MUMBAI: Reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp, and many others have been a huge platform for television celebs to earn fame and grab the limelight. However, there are a few handsome hunks who have gained immense limelight with their television and have yet not participated in reality shows.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the best actors of Indian TV. He has done reality shows in Indonesia. In India, he has worked in TV, OTT and music videos but not in the reality space.


The dashing Parth Samthaan has not done a reality show so far.


Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun Suryavanshi has been in the TV industry since 2006. He has not done a single reality show so far.

Also Read:#FahmaanKhanTrends: Must Watch! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan treats his fans with THIS lovely message

In a career spanning 14 years Harshad Chopda has never done a reality show. He is now seen as Dr Abhimanyu Birla on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.


The handsome Mohsin Khan is known for playing Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has not done a single reality show so far. His music videos are huge hits.

 

Vijayendra Kumeria has done a number of TV shows but never ventured into the reality space.

Also Read:AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him

From 2013 to 2022, Pearl V Puri has only played fictional characters. He has gone on reality shows as guests or to promote his serials. He was supposed to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but things did not materialise.

 

Fahmaan Khan aka Imlie's handsome Aryan Singh Rathore is quite a rage right now. He has done TV shows and web series but never gone into the reality space.

 

Credit: BollywoodLife

 

TellyChakkar Television Shaheer Sheikh Fahmaan Khan Mohsin Khan Parth Samthaan Shakti Arora Harsgad Chopda Vijayendra Kumeria Pearl V Puri
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 20:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Check out TV actresses who quit showbiz to pursue their passion
MUMBAI: There are many actresses who left the TV industry to pursue their other passions. While during their stint in...
Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on why she decided to quit her successful career midway
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction, thanks to her outstanding performance in the show ‘Anupamaa’ which has...
Interesting! Check out your favourite TV celebs who find interest in religion and spirituality
MUMBAI: Veteran TV actress Nupur Alankar has given up showbiz for the life of a sanyaasi in the Himalayas. Spirituality...
Much-Awaited! Take a look at handsome hunks like Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan and many other from TV who are yet to participate in reality shows
MUMBAI: Reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp, and many others have been a huge platform for...
Must Read! Find out what actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt said about the boycott Bollywood trend
MUMBAI: Bollywood movies enjoy a huge fan following. The industry comes up with a variety of films to entertain the...
OOPS! When these Bollywood actress mistakenly flashed underpants in public
MUMBAI : Bollywood actresses have been entertaining the film buffs not only with their acting talent but also with...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Find out what actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt said about the boycott Bollywood trend
Latest Video