Much-Awaited! Take a look at handsome hunks like Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan and many other from TV who are yet to participate in reality shows

MUMBAI: Reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp, and many others have been a huge platform for television celebs to earn fame and grab the limelight. However, there are a few handsome hunks who have gained immense limelight with their television and have yet not participated in reality shows.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the best actors of Indian TV. He has done reality shows in Indonesia. In India, he has worked in TV, OTT and music videos but not in the reality space.



The dashing Parth Samthaan has not done a reality show so far.



Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun Suryavanshi has been in the TV industry since 2006. He has not done a single reality show so far.

In a career spanning 14 years Harshad Chopda has never done a reality show. He is now seen as Dr Abhimanyu Birla on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The handsome Mohsin Khan is known for playing Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has not done a single reality show so far. His music videos are huge hits.

Vijayendra Kumeria has done a number of TV shows but never ventured into the reality space.

From 2013 to 2022, Pearl V Puri has only played fictional characters. He has gone on reality shows as guests or to promote his serials. He was supposed to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but things did not materialise.

Fahmaan Khan aka Imlie's handsome Aryan Singh Rathore is quite a rage right now. He has done TV shows and web series but never gone into the reality space.

