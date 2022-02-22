Much in Love! Ankita Lokhande pens a sweet note for hubby Vicky Jain on his television debut with ‘Smart Jodi’

MUMBAI: Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared the promo of the show along with a sweet note for Vicky. She wrote, "Never knew that you can act too. Welcome to the world of light,camera and action baby. I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvick Toh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut."

Smart Jodi is a reality show which will feature the couple opening up about their personal life through fun tasks and games, in front of the viewers. The show will air on Star Plus. Reportedly, the other popular pairs to participate in the show include, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Bijlani, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Taneja, Rahul Mahajan-Nataliya, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt among others.

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021 in a grand wedding. They had three days of pre-wedding festivities starting with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by a host of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

