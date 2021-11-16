Much in Love! Bigg Boss 15 romantic couple Meishaan holidaying in Goa

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are head over heels in love with one another.

In the recent picture posted by the couple on social media, Miesha looked beautiful as she wore a white gown and Ieshaan looked dapper in a light blue shirt.

The two are painting the town red with their love and their fans are in awe with their sizzling hot chemistry.

The two are currently holidaying in Goa and are spending quality time together. Miesha and Ieshaan are having lots of fun in Goa with their friends.

Miesha has shared a few pictures from their holiday on her social media account wherein the two look madly in love and cannot take their eyes off each other.

