Much in Love! Teja gives out insights into her love story with beau Karan Kundrra, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, well known as TejRan by their fans are painting the tinsel town with their love. Their love was witnessed by the world when they were together in Bigg Boss 15 and ever since they are out of the house their appearances together often send their fans on a meltdown.

Also Read:Must read! Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash has made him a lover boy and angry young man

When asked about 5 things that Tejasswi likes about Karan Kundrra, she replied, " What’s not to like about Karan Kundrra really, he is just so loving, smart and knowledgeable there is so much to learn from him every single day. I see myself growing with him every day emotionally and spiritually. He is all hearts, and I can see when he says he never felt this before I can feel it because every time, he is a certain way he himself is surprised by the way he reacts with the way he has become."

Also Read:OMG! Naagin 6: Is TejRan over? Tejasswi Prakash ditches Karan Kundrra for this guy! Find Out More Inside

Recently the couple has been approached to work together for shows and music albums and when asked about their collaboration she said, "We are talking to a lot of people, and we are very careful of what we will do together because everybody is going to watch it so it’s got to be the right thing to pick up so we are taking our time, but we have a lot of things lined up."

Tejasswi further claims that Karan teases her saying she has spoiled his image from being an angry man to a lover boy. " Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship.”

Credit: BollywoodLife