Much Watch! Fans going to witness sizzling romance between Yohan and Sejal in Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing jodi.

As we know the current track revolves around Sejal and Yohaan's getting married. Likewise it seems that fans are going to witness some sizzling romance between them. As in the video we see that they both become twinkled eyed in the midst of heavy rains. Take a look at the video to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

In the previous episode, Alisha comes to kill Sejal with a sword as she is angry with her for taking her place in the wedding. Yohaan comes here to save Sejal. He stops the sword with his hand and the blood that slipped through the cut in his hand fills Sejal's maang!

