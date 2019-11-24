'Mudda 370 J&K' shot before abrogation of Article 370: Hiten Tejwani

MUMBAI: When a film titled "Mudda 370 J&K" is lined up for release in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, it naturally raises curiosity of the audience and media alike. The film's lead actor Hiten Tejwani, however, insists, "Mudda 370 J&K" was shot long before the film before Article 370 was repealed, adding that the film aims at depicting the reality of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 happened in Jammu and Kashmir, I am sure lots of people have tried to find out what is the real issue behind this decision. However, we made our film before central government took that decision. We started shooting in the month of March. We all know that films are not made in a month or two. It is just that after the decision, the issue is in the news. Our film was ready and had gone into post (production) process before it was decided to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I think our purpose of making the film is solved now. People will know of the issue when they watch the film," said Hiten, at the music launch of the film.

"Mudda 370 J&K" is set in Jammu and Kashmir of 1990, when an estimated population of around 0.7 million Hindu Kashmiris were forcibly uprooted from their homeland by Muslim fanatics, in connivance with Pakistan army.

Talking about the film, Hiten said: "When I read the script, I felt it was a new concept that people need to know of. The film revolves around Article 370, and it is about what happened during that time with Kashmiri Pandits, and why they had to leave their homes."

on August 5 this year, the Centre announced abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Mudda 370 J&K" stars Hiten Tejwani, Manoj Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Zareena Wahab, Pankaj Dheer, Anita Raj, Anjan Srivastav, Anjali Pandey and Tanvi Tandon.

The film is produced by Atul Kulkarni and Bhanwar Singh Pundeer, and directed by Rakesh Sawant.

