Mugdha Chapekar aces the Sardar look for Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming dramatic twist

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite courtesy of its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the show has been keeping its viewers at the edge of their seats through some dramatic twists and turns, the recent one-month leap brought about an all-new chapter. Post the leap, we saw how Prachi and Ranbir have separated and how Pallavi got Ranbir married to Rhea. With Prachi trying to win back the love of her life, a lot of drama is set to follow. In fact, she will be seen getting into the disguise of a Sardar to get her hands on the divorce papers and take them away from Rhea.

In the recent episodes, we saw Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) entering the Kohli house and fighting for her rights as Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) wife while trying to prove how Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) had actually created a misunderstanding between them. While Rhea was successful in getting Prachi’s signature on the divorce papers by spiking her drink, the former is all set to expose Rhea’s master plan. Prachi is all set to enter the house in an income tax officer’s getup and try to search for the divorce papers. She will also try to find some evidence against Rhea and prove to Ranbir how he’s being manipulated against her! While a lot of drama will ensue, it will be her disguised look as a turban-clad Sardar that will leave you surprised.

Talking about her new look, Mugdha reveals, “I am always excited for new challenges and this fresh avatar was a welcome change. I have experimented with a lot of costumes and different looks in my previous shows but when I got to know about the disguised look, I was super excited. It definitely had its own challenges as it is difficult to wear a heavy bodysuit, a moustache, a beard, and a wig for 12 hours every day. But the fun part is you get to play a completely different person, which is every actor’s dream. This upcoming track is a lot of fun, and I feel the viewers are surely going to enjoy it.”

While we are excited to see Prachi in this new look, will she succeed in taking out the divorce papers in Rhea’s presence? Or will she get caught by Rhea?

