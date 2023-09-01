Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir were part of a scene with Tina Ann Philip and Mugdha got scared as Dolly Sohi entered the frame.

Mugdha can be heard saying how she got scared there for a moment. Dolly used to play Sushma Tandon on the show. It became a hilarious moment as she entered the scene without any intimation!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Previously, Ranbir and Prachi are ready to live their lives happily together with everyone's blessings. Even Pallavi accepts Prachi and arranges a surprise reception party for them.

But Aliya cannot bear to see Rhea weak and defeated, and so she creates a new plot to bring chaos. So Aliya takes legal action against Ranbir for marrying Prachi without divorcing Rhea. She reportedly files a case of bigamy against Ranbir, which could ruin his future with Prachi.

Ranbir is now left with two options: either accept Rhea as his wife, or get arrested.

