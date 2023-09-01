Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of delivering tv news from your favorite shows. Mugdha Chaphekar got scared of Dolly Sohi on the sets of the show!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 17:44
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read:  Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Proposal's result to bring an intriguing twist to the love triangle 

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir were part of a scene with Tina Ann Philip and Mugdha got scared as Dolly Sohi entered the frame.

Check out the post here!

Mugdha can be heard saying how she got scared there for a moment. Dolly used to play Sushma Tandon on the show. It became a hilarious moment as she entered the scene without any intimation!

What did you guys think of their special bond?

Do tell us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Previously, Ranbir and Prachi are ready to live their lives happily together with everyone's blessings. Even Pallavi accepts Prachi and arranges a surprise reception party for them.

But Aliya cannot bear to see Rhea weak and defeated, and so she creates a new plot to bring chaos. So Aliya takes legal action against Ranbir for marrying Prachi without divorcing Rhea. She reportedly files a case of bigamy against Ranbir, which could ruin his future with Prachi.

Ranbir is now left with two options: either accept Rhea as his wife, or get arrested.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea's happiness is short-lived; doctor to reveal the truth 

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

TV news BTS Kumkum Bhagya BTS Prachi Zee TV Rhea Tina Ann Philip Mugdha Chapekar Ranbir Tv news BTS TellyChakkar Krishna Kaul Reyhna Malhotra Tina Philip Kushagra Nautiyal Kumkum Bhagya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing...
Aww! Smriti Khanna sets major couple goals with these pictures with husband Gautam Gupta, take a look 
MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is a television actress and a former model. In 2013, Khanna was seen in Punjabi film Jatt Airways...
Exclusive! Gunday and Super 30 actor Diwakar Dhyani roped in for web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Recent Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment ove
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa