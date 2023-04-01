Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”

MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul. The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.

The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life. The fans also love watching and knowing what she is up to. She recently took to her social media and shared a throwback glimpse from one of her earlier shows.

ALSO READ Why can’t we ALL have Mugdha Chaphekar aka Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi’s ENERGY on Mondays?

She shared a glimpse from the show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan in which she played the role of Sanyogita who was the daughter of Jaichand, the King of Kannauj, and one of three wives of Prithviraj Chauhan. The show starred Rajat Tokas as Prithviraj Chauhan.

Mugdha captioned the glimpse as “Bachpan” as she did the show way back in 2006 when she was very young. Even rajat looks very young but the show was quite loved.

Check out the glimpse here:

The plot revolved around Prithviraj Chauhan who is a skilled warrior and King of Ajmer. He falls in love with Princess Sanyogita, the daughter of his enemy, and elopes with her, causing many conflicts to arise.

Mugdha has come a very long way and is now one of the most loved television actors.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Before Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar has ROMANCED these actors in her previous shows

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



