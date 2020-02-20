Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After hot models and rookie actresses, desi girl comes to impress Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: After wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour, content and the stars.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The race to win over Paras’ heart has already started. Following the models and pretty faces already on the show, comes in Navdeesh. Total Punjabi at heart, her presence on the show got a sparkle in Paras’ eyes, looking forward to know more about this desi kudi. Dressed in typical salwar suit in pink and green, she was all chatty talking about her desi element making her distinctive on the show. In the introductory promo of Navdeesh, she is seen making lassi and feeding Paras. Later host Maniesh Paul asked him if he would like to go on a date with Navdeesh. Paras without even blinking his eyelid gave a nod to it.

Check out the video here: