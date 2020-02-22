Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: BaIraj tells Sana, 'Everyone knows who you are in love with’

MUMBAI: Balraj Syal is an Indian television comedian and has made a mark in shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Entertainment Ki Raat, and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla. The comedian is also occasionally seen in numerous Punjabi films. He is now currently seen in popular television reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and simultaneously is going to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a Punjabi actress and also participated in Big Boss 13 and emerged as one of the three finalists. She is seen in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra.

Shehnaaz is seen playing safe game with the contestants as she has still feelings for Siddharth Shukla. Balraj Syal and Shehnaaz make a hilarious combo. Meanwhile, Balraj seems to make her laugh a lot. Siddharth Shukla thinks that if there is someone in the house who is right for Shehnaaz, it is Balraj as only he can make her laugh in a bitter situation. As Sana seems to keep a safe distance from Balraj, he says, 'Tujhe kisse pyaar hua hai voh puri duniya ko pata hai’.

