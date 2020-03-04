Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj gets his arms waxed!

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge seems to be an audience favourite. While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill are having fun making other contestants do various tasks to impress them, the contestants too are enjoying themselves by doing fun activities in the house to entertain the audience.

In the latest promo of the show, contestants Heena and Shehbaz can be seen having fun waxing Balraj’s hands. Heena and Balraj enjoy torturing him while Balraj is scared of it. Shehbaz completely enjoys seeing Balraj in pain and the latter hurls some abuses on him out of irritation.

Have a look.

Shehbaz clearly can’t control his laughter after seeing Balraj’s state and the latter’s reaction is priceless. Amidst all the competition and drama between them, these contestants still take out time to have some fun.

Credits: TOI