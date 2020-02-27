Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal's romantic surprise for Sana

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 came to an end sometime back, and we are pretty sure you must be missing the madness. However, the makers did something really special which has surely filled the void in the lives of the Bigg Boss lovers. Two of the most popular contestants of the reality show, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill,are currently looking for a suitable partner in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Paras and Sana leave no stone unturned in providing us the daily dose of fun and drama. Recently, Balraj was seen trying to win Shehnaaz’s heart by planning something very special and romantic for her. He initially takes her to the stage and states that she likes to enjoy everything through the medium of songs. Post that a singer croons a melodious number as Balraj and Shehnaaz dance to its beats.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla