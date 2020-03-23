Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant defends Kanika Kapoor

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kanika Kapoor has recently been diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, before been tested positive, she attended a few parties that saw about 100 guests. As Kanika chose to not be in self-isolation, several allegations have been put on the singer for neglecting the Coronavirus advisory.

Talking about this, Indeep Bakshi, who was recently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has defended the singer.

Indeep told HT, 'I saw (the news that) Kanika has been tested coronavirus positive. I also saw her post where people had been posting negative comments. I was really annoyed that people did not wait for the complete truth. How can a person run away from the airport like that?'

He added, 'Kanika told me (over message) that it took her two days to get the tests done from the health department when she was told it is just a normal fever and she should only get some rest. She has also talked about it that she went to the hospital on her own. She was appalled to see all those negative comments at a time when she is herself struggling for her own health and safety.'

He further refuted allegations that Kanika ran away from the airport. 'She told me "even if a small proof does not match, you cannot run away. It is the same with corona screening. You cannot run away if you have tested positive there itself." If she has broken a law, she will be punished, there is no point saying such negative things about a person who is sick. She has a disease, she did not steal anything that you will be after her life,' he concluded.

Credits: SpotboyE