Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani ACCUSES Devoleena Bhattacharjee for using Shehnaaz Gill's name for PUBLICITY

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga has invited many controversies. From fans trolling and targeting her, to a filthy audio clip against her and her mother, the fiasco is not going to dry down any time soon as many celebrities are passing their opinion on the same.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant and Shehnaaz’s friend, Mayur Verma lashed out at Devoleena for her opinion. And now, another contestant of the same show, Sanjjanaa Galrani has made a video stating that Devoleena is using Shehnaaz Gill for cheap publicity.

In the video, Sanjjanaa also asked Devoleena to work hard for publicity and try new strategies to get attention from the masses.

Well, Devoleena has been retaliating and giving it back to everyone who’s targeting her. It will be interesting to see what Devoleena has to say on Sanjjanaa’s statements.

