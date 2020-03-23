Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava continue their SHAYARI battle

MUMBAI: Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava met on the sets of Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo entered the show as suitors for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively. Little did they know that they would both fall for each other. Both Ankita and Balraj expressed their fondness for each other.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was not a very successful show, however, it was high on the entertainment quotient. The ardent fans of the show might know about the fact that the contestants often got into shayri (poem) battles every now and then. Most of the contestants prepared impromptu shayris depending upon the situations.

Well, the show has abruptly ended due to the coronavirus outburst, but looks like love birds Balraj and Ankita are still in that zone.

The duo recently got into a virtual shayri battle wherein Ankita replied to Balraj’s cheesy shayri with a her impromptu shayris.

