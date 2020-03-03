News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants fight to go on a date with Paras Chhabra

03 Mar 2020 01:36 PM

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness major drama in tonight's episode. Shehnaz and Paras will get to know what the contestants are talking about them in their absence. In addition, there will be a fight between the girls for going out on a date with Paras.

In the teaser, Shehnaz and Paras sit down in a secret room to watch the contestants interact with each other. A female contestant expresses her liking for Shahbaz. She tells others that she is in love with him and he is the one for keeps. This makes Shehnaz laugh out loud. She warns Paras to be careful as Shahbaz might get married on the show instead of him.

Jasleen talks to Mayank and tells him that Shehnaz likes Mayur and Ballu. Mayank demeans Shehnaz. He calls her dual. This makes Paras upset. Shehnaz decides to teach Mayank a lesson for trying to play Bigg Boss on the reality show.

Paras and Shehnaz call all the contestants fake. The former gets offended due to a private conversation between two female contestants.

In another teaser, male contestants fight to go out on a date with Shehnaz Gill. Similarly, female contestants debate about who should go with Paras. Navdeesh, Jasleen, Ankita, Heena, and Sanjana get into a cat fight and blame one other for double dating.

Take a look at the promos.

Credits: TOI

